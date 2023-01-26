FBC Welcomes New Pastor

First Baptist Church will welcome its new senior pastor, Brandon Hudson, on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The congregation called Hudson on Dec. 18. He and his family–Jill and children Sophia and Quinn–are moving from Pelham, Alabama, where Hudson has been pastor of Crosscreek Baptist Church since 2013.

He is replacing Phil Christopher, who retired in September 2021, after 26 years as pastor.

Hudson will be the nineteenth pastor that First Baptist has had since the church’s founding in 1881, the same year as the founding of the city of Abilene. He is only the fifth senior pastor for the church in the last 70 years.

Hudson, a native of Lubbock, has degrees from Texas Tech University and Truett Seminary of Baylor University. Before coming to FBC, his ministry involved five years of service as a youth pastor in Texas churches and fifteen years as a senior pastor in two churches in North Carolina and Alabama.

