From Jay Moore: ‘Hardin and Simmons…Nah, Too Hard to Say’

Following is an excerpt from Jay Moore’s book, Abilene Daily: Snapshots of Home, dated Aug. 29, 1934

Hardin and Simmons…Nah, Too Hard to Say

Simmons University perfected the legal change of the school to become Hardin-Simmons University in August of 1934. Three months earlier the board of Abilene’s oldest university unanimously agreed to change the school’s name in recognition of the largest gift received to date. John and Mary Hardin of Burkburnett wrote checks totaling over $400,000, and their philanthropy was honored by changing the school name to “Hardin and Simmons University.”

Because “Hardin and Simmons” was not a name combination that delightfully rolled off the tongue, the “and” was dropped and legal documents replaced it with a hyphen. It has been “Hardin-Simmons University” ever since.