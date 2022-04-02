Holy Week Lunches Are Back

By LORETTA FULTON

After a two-year absence, the popular Holy Week Luncheon Series returns as a live program this year, with a twist.

Guests will be asked to bring their own meal. Before COVID disrupted the world in March 2020, meals were provided each day at the host church. This year, drinks and desserts will be provided free of charge, but bring your own bag lunch.

Theme for the series is “Crux,” with a different minister preaching on that theme each day, Monday through Thursday, April 11-14. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. each day. The program begins at 12:10 p.m.

The Holy Week Luncheon Series is a cooperative venture of First Baptist Church, Highland Church of Christ, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and First Central Presbyterian Church. It has been a tradition in Abilene for more than 40 years.

The past two years, the sermons were recorded and presented online each day. The format worked well, but the in-person camaraderie was missed.

“Our city-wide Holy Week programs are back this year ‘live’,” said Cliff Stewart, pastor of First Central Presbyterian Church and organizer of the series. “Many consider this series as some of the best evidence of the shared faith and trust of Abilenians.”

The schedule is as follows:

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Location: First Baptist Church, 1333 N. Third St.

Speaker: Cliff Stewart, First Central Presbyterian Church

Topic: “Cross Examination”

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Location: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 525 Beech St.

Speaker: Shane Hughes, Highland Church of Christ

Topic: “Cross Bearer”

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Location: First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St.

Speaker: Steve Patterson, St. Paul United Methodist Church

Topic: “Cross Words”

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Location: Highland Church of Christ, 425 Highland Ave.

Speaker: Matt Cook, First Baptist Church

Topic: “Crossed Up”

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene