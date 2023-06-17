‘Thank you God for Sending Grace and Carlo to Us’

By LORETTA FULTON

Two familiar faces at First Central Presbyterian Church gained special status Sunday, June 11, when they were named associate pastors.

Carlo Sosa-Ortiz and Grace Sosa, a husband and wife team, already were serving positions at the church, but following the vote of the congregation on June 11, they will be ordained as ministers in the Presbyterian Church (USA).

An ordination and installation service is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 16 at the church. The vote to elevate Carlo and Grace to associate pastors was unanimous, said Cliff Stewart, pastor. They were asked to leave the sanctuary while the congregation voted, but there was little suspense.

“Carlo and Grace were welcomed back into the sanctuary with a standing ovation,” Stewart said. “It was a nice moment for everyone.”

Grace Sosa and Carlo Sosa-Ortiz

The process to becoming associate pastors began in November 2022 when five church members were named to serve on the Associate Pastors Nominating Committee–Glenn Dromgoole, chairperson, Nancy Lewis Means, Isaiah Core, Anna White, and Julia Aldriedge.

They met regularly in accordance with the guidelines of the Palo Duro Presbytery and the larger Presbyterian Church. Grace will be associate pastor for Christian education and Carlo will work with youth. Both positions include general pastoral leadership and regular participation in worship, Stewart said.

“Carlo and Grace have been handling these duties quite effectively for the past eight months on an interim basis,” Stewart said. “Before then, they fulfilled many of these same tasks as interns in our church. They are known and loved by all.”

Grace earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Hardin-Simmons University, then started her master of divinity degree at Logsdon Seminary at Hardin-Simmons. She completed the degree at Abilene Christian University’s Graduate School of Theology. Grace joined the First Central Presbyterian staff in November 2019 as coordinator of children’s ministry and became director of youth ministry in 2022.

Carlo earned his associate degree in biology from South Texas College and bachelor of arts degrees in psychology and biblical studies from Hardin-Simmons in 2018. In 2021, he earned a master of divinity degree from Logsdon Seminary. Carlo joined the staff at FCPC in 2020 as emerging adult and Christian education intern, pastoral intern in 2022, and director of children’s ministry in October 2022.

“Thank you God for sending Grace and Carlo to us,” Stewart said. “Amen.”

Loretta Fulton is founder and editor of Spirit of Abilene