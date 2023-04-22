Take a Look Inside St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

Abilene is filled with houses of worship but most Abilenians are familiar with the inside of only a handful. A periodic feature in Spirit of Abilene will give you an “Insider’s View” of some of those places you may have driven by many times but never entered.

By LORETTA FULTON

NAME: St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

LOCATION: River Oaks Shopping Center, South 14th Street, next to United Supermarket

WORSHIP: 10:30 a.m. Sunday

WEBSITE: https://stmarks.dionwt.org/

FACEBOOK: St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

LEAD PASTOR: Rev. Mary Glover

ABOUT: St. Mark’s opened in 1960 at 3150 Vogel Ave., and remained there until the summer of 2020. The parish moved to the ACT Black Box Theater on Barrow Street until moving into a permanent location in River Oaks Shopping Center earlier this year. The church’s primary outreach ministry is the St. Mark’s Baby Room, which is located in Grace Lutheran Church, 1202 S. Pioneer Drive. The Baby Room, led by Deacon Peggy Valentine, works with 211 A Call for Help to provide free goods for babies. St. Mark’s is part of the Diocese of Northwest Texas

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church sign at its new location in River Oaks Shopping Center next to United Supermarket on South 14th Street. Photo by Loretta Fulton

Rev. Mary Glover and Bishop Scott Mayer prepare for Palm Sunday service, April 2, 2023, at St. Mark’s new location in River Oaks Shopping Center. Photo by Loretta Fulton

Connie Collier, left, presents a resolution of congratulations from the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest to Rev. Mary Glover during a service at St. Mark’s new location in River Oaks Shopping Center. Photo by Loretta Fulton

Rev. Mary Glover dons an imitation bishop’s mitre, while Bishop Scott Mayer wears the real thing during the Palm Sunday service at St. Mark’s new location in River Oaks Shopping Center. Photo by Loretta Fulton