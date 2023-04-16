Artists Talk Faith at Abilene Interfaith Council Meeting

Three artists will discuss religious influences in their works at the April meeting of the Abilene Interfaith Council.

The public is invited to the free meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St. Enter through the office doors.

Painter Jennifer Jones, sculptor Nolan Kelley, and oboist Susie Rockett will present a panel discussion. Officers for the 2023-2024 year also will be elected during the meeting.



