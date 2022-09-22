An Inside Look at St. Luke Orthodox Church

Posted on by Leave a comment

Abilene is filled with houses of worship but most Abilenians are familiar with the inside of only a handful. A periodic feature in Spirit of Abilene will give you an “Insider’s View” of some of those places you may have driven by many times but never entered.

By LORETTA FULTON
NAME: St. Luke Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church
LOCATION: 501 Sunset Drive
WEBSITE: https://www.stlukeorthodox.net/
LEAD PASTOR: Rev. Philip LeMasters
ABOUT: A few Abilenians began studying Orthodoxy in the late 1990s. Rev. Peter Jacobsen was sent to serve the fledgling community from 1998 to 2000, followed by Rev. John Winfrey, who served from 2000 to 2003. Services originally were held in the chapel at McMurry University until the present location was purchased in 2003. Rev. Philip LeMasters, a religion professor at McMurry, and his family embraced Orthodoxy in 2000. He was ordained as a deacon in 2004 and as a priest in 2006.

St. Luke Orthodox Church, 501 Sunset Drive
St. Raphael icon
St. Luke Orthodox Church altar
Pews and rug at St. Luke Orthodox

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene

tagged with , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.