St. James UMC Presents Living Last Supper

Posted on by Leave a comment

St. James United Methodist Church, 3100 Barrow St., is once again presenting its Living Last Supper in person after two years of adjustments due to COVID-19.

The St. James tradition will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 8, 9, and 10 and again at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Admission is free but tickets are required. Seating will be limited to 100 per night. Reserve a seat by calling 692-0263 or by email, church@sjumc.com

Top photo is a scene from the 2020 presentation.

tagged with , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.