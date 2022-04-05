St. James UMC Presents Living Last Supper

St. James United Methodist Church, 3100 Barrow St., is once again presenting its Living Last Supper in person after two years of adjustments due to COVID-19.

The St. James tradition will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 8, 9, and 10 and again at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Admission is free but tickets are required. Seating will be limited to 100 per night. Reserve a seat by calling 692-0263 or by email, church@sjumc.com

Top photo is a scene from the 2020 presentation.