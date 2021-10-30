Evangelical Groups Applaud Biden’s Climate Initiative

Two environmental organizations applauded President Biden’s Build Back Better Framework, which includes a historic $555 billion investment to take on the climate crisis and would set the U.S. on track to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030.

The Framework was announced Thursday, Oct. 28. Both the Young Evangelicals for Climate Action and The Evangelical Environmental Network praised Biden’t initiative. Read their statements below.

Young Evangelicals for Climate Action

Statement from Tori Goebel, YECA national organizer and spokesperson

“It is time for serious, historic climate action, and the Build Back Better Framework will put the U.S. on the path toward climate justice. As young Christians, we know that we do not have time to waste; our neighbors are suffering from the weight of climate change now, and our future is in danger. In the past few months alone, 1 in 3 people in America felt the impacts of climate change in the form of wildfires, droughts, extreme storms, and flooding. We cannot afford to continue ignoring the climate crisis.

“This summer, over 250 young Christians joined us in calling for bold clean energy infrastructure investments. We welcome this historic $555 billion investment that will create millions of jobs while lowering energy costs for families. We also know cannot address climate change without addressing interconnected concerns like racial and economic injustice, and so we are pleased that the BBB framework will target 40% of investments in communities on the frontlines of climate change and also includes a new Civilian Climate Corps.

“This is just the beginning, and there is still more work to be done. We call on Congress to fulfill its moral responsibility to boldly address the climate crisis and to stop playing political football with our future. It is time for climate justice. Young people are watching, and we will not accept anything less.”

Young Evangelicals for Climate Action is a national group of young evangelical Christians who are coming together and taking action to overcome the climate crisis as an expression of their Christian witness and discipleship.

The Evangelical Environmental Network

Statement from the Rev. Mitch Hescox, president

Today’s (Oct. 28) announcement by President Biden on the Build Back Better (BBB) Framework is good news. The historic $555 billion investment in climate action lays a sound foundation for continuing the fight to defend God’s children at home and around the world. The President and climate champions in Congress fought tirelessly––and successfully––to keep climate funding almost entirely intact from the original BBB proposal. They deserve huge congratulations from all corners working to preserve a safe and healthy climate for our children. The estimated gigaton of carbon reductions by 2030 puts the U.S. on solid footing to hit the target of 50% CO2 reductions by 2030 from 2005 levels and the ultimate goal of net-zero by 2050. With climate-fueled extreme weather already battering American communities, businesses, and families at an ever-increasing rate, the best climate legislation is the legislation we can put in place right now, without delay. The need is great, and we don’t have time to wait.

It’s a historic beginning, but the fight isn’t over. The Evangelical Environmental Network promises to continue the good fight. We will do all we can with God’s help to deliver more solutions, both policy and individual actions, that will secure a stable climate and sustainable, family-supporting jobs for all.