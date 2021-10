The Abilene Interfaith Council and Cultura Local ABI are hosting a program about Dia de los Muertos at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Center for Contemporary Arts.

The program is free, and the public is invited. Joyce Martinez-Sledge will speak about the cultural significance and impact of Dia de los Muertos traditions in our local area.

Guests are requested to wear protective face coverings when inside the building. No food will be served.