McMurry Names Campus Chaplain

The Rev. Richard “Ricky” Harrison, a 2014 graduate of McMurry University, will return as campus chaplain effective Aug. 1.

Harrision will succeed Marty CashBurless, who served as chaplain from 2017 until her retirement at the end of June. She, too, was a McMurry graduate.

“Harrison was an outstanding student leader when he was at McMurry. Those leadership qualities have manifested themselves in his subsequent service at divinity school, the church and the community,” McMurry President Sandra Harper said in a statement. “We are looking forward to his innovative leadership as he serves the McMurry University campus in this pivotal appointment.”

Ricky Harrision

Harrison earned a Master of Divinity at Duke University in 2017. While there, he was on staff at Apex UMC Family of Faith Communities in its ministry for youths and families. After graduating from Duke, he returned to Texas and for the past six years has been minister at United Methodist Churches in Wise County.

Harrison and his wife, Abigail, recently celebrated their first anniversary. She is a graduate student at Brite Divinity School at TCU. Her goal is to serve children and youth through pastoral counseling.

The following was posted on the Boyd UMC website in Wise County:

“Ricky Harrison, native of Dallas, grew up at Buckingham UMC and FUMC Richardson where he was actively involved in Bridgeport Camps and the North Texas Conference Council on Youth Ministry. Ricky received his Bachelor of Arts in Religion from McMurry University in Abilene. While in Abilene, he was active in campus ministry and served at St. James UMC where he had the joy of preaching weekly and working with youth.

In 2014, Ricky moved to Durham, North Carolina, where he pursued a Master of Divinity at Duke Divinity School. During seminary, Ricky served on staff at the Apex UMC Family of Faith Communities in ministry with youth and families. After graduating in 2017, Ricky was commissioned by the North Texas Annual Conference and moved back to Texas to serve FUMC Decatur.

In 2019, Ricky was ordained an Elder in Full Connection by the North Texas Annual Conference. Through his 4.5 years in Decatur, Ricky led the efforts to plant and launch Pecan Street Mission, a new faith community anchored in FUMC Decatur. This work in church development fostered in him a passion for ministry with people beyond the walls of the church. From the “nones” & “dones” to those who are new to town and simply have no meaningful connection to a community of faith, Ricky’s passion for connecting the Church with the world fuels his vision for ministry.”

Abigail and Ricky Harrison

Harrision posted the following on Facebook:

“Abigail and I are excited to begin our next season of ministry, returning home to serve McMurry University as University Chaplain and Director of Reigious & Spiritual Life starting August 1. We will deeply miss the friends we’ve made and the churches we’ve served across Wise County these past 6-years. We will particularly miss the wonderful people of Rhome & Boyd, the first communities to welcome us in as a pastoral family. As always, we are grateful for your extra prayers over this coming month in this season of transition.”