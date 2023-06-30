Former ACU Trustees Chairman Dies

Ray McGlothlin, 95, former chairman of the Abilene Christian University Board of Trustees, died June 28.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

McGlothlin and his wife, Kay, were founding members of Hillcrest Church of Christ, where he led singing, served as an elder, and directed the Hillcrest Singers. Ray served as Chairman of Abilene Christian University’s Board of Trustees for ten years.

Ray McGlothlin

