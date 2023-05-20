Memorial Day Celebrations

By LORETTA FULTON

Abilenians will have at least two opportunities for public celebrations on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

The first will begin at 9 a.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 5750 U.S. Highway 277 South. The following is part of a welcome message on the funeral home website:

“Whether you have a personal connection to the military or simply want to pay tribute to our fallen heroes, we welcome you to join us for this important event. Together, let us remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, ensuring our freedom and security.”

The Abilene Community Band will perform for a Memorial Day event at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 West Lake Road, beginning at 10:45 a.m. The band will play arrival music as people gather for the ceremony and will perform during the event.

The program includes the Patriot Guard Riders, Missing Man Formation Fly Over, Posting of the Colors by a Dyess AFB Honor Guard, singing of the National Anthem by SSgt. Tramaine West, invocation, introduction of dignitaries, introduction of God Star Families as Honored Guests, Col. Joseph Kramer as guest speaker, Final Roll Call, firing of volleys and the playing of TAPS.

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene