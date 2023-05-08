ACU Business Students Present Grants to Nonprofits

Students in Abilene Christian University’s Strategic Philanthropy course have spent the semester learning about philanthropy, grant proposals and grant making.

On Monday, May 8, the students dispersed $50,000 among six local nonprofits, thanks to a partnership between The Philanthropy Lab, the Community Foundation of Abilene, ACU’s Advancement Office, and the Griggs Center for Entrepreneurship in ACU’s College of Business Administration.

Recipients were:

City Light Community Ministries

The Salvation Army of Abilene

Global Samaritan Resources

United Rescue Alliance

Abilene Palm House

Ministry of Counseling & Enrichment

The Griggs Center offers an opportunity for student leaders from across campus to act as a community foundation board and give away $50,000 to local nonprofits each semester. The board is made possible from generous donors and a partnership among the Griggs Center, Abilene Community Foundation, Philanthropy Lab and ACU’s Advancement Office. This project is a student-led effort that allows board members to connect with leadership from both the university and the local community. Students serve one semester on the grant committee as they engage local non-profits and evaluate grant proposals to determine how to best allocate $50,000. ACU and the Community Foundation of Abilene have partnered in this philanthropic effort for the past six years.