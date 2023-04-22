Upcoming Lecture on Science and Faith

Dr. Jonathan Hill, associate professor and chair of the Department of Sociology at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will present a lecture on the intersection of faith and science April 25.

The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ. It is sponsored by the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs at Abilene Christian University. The lecture is titled, “Is Science a Carrier of Secularization?: Sociological Perspectives on Faith and Science.”

RSVPs are appreciated for planning purposes. To RSVP, email Dr. Dan Morrison at drm18c@acu.edu. 

