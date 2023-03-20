Pantsuit Politics Hosts at ACU

Abilene Christian University’s Student Government Association is bringing Sarah Stewart

Holland and Beth Silvers, hosts of the Pantsuit Politics podcast, to ACU on Wednesday, March 22.

The podcast hosts will speak in Chapel at Moody Coliseum at 11 a.m. and in Boone Family Theatre at

5 p.m. Both appearances are free and open to the public. Silvers and Holland will also sign copies of their books at Seven and One Books downtown from noon to 1 p.m.

The Pantsuit Politics podcast has been featured in the New York Times and the Atlantic, as well as

Good Morning America as one of their Podcasts of the Month. The program also was named by Apple

Podcasts as one of the Best Shows of 2021.

Silvers and Holland are also the authors of “Now What” “How to Move Forward When We’re Divided (About Basically Everything)” and “I ThinkYou’re Wrong (But I’m Listening): A Guide to Grace-Filled Political Conversation.”

The two will share strategies for handling conflict within relationships and communities and how healthy disagreement can help build resiliency, strengthen connection, and help us thrive.

“I think it is essential as a Christian university that we display what civil and grace-filled conversation looks like when both parties may disagree,” said Lindsey May, student body president. “Hopefully this allows more conversations between people who may think differently on a topic – but with no agenda to convince the other that they are right.”

