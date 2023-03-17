St. Luke Hosting Bake Sale to Support Humanitarian Efforts

April 1 is the deadline to order baked goods from St. Luke Orthodox Church’s to benefit International Orthodox Christian Charities (iocc.org).

All funds raised will support the humanitarian work of that organization in assisting victims of natural disasters in Syria and Turkey. Orders can be picked up on Saturday, April 8, at the church, 501 Sunset Drive.

Note that supplies are limited and orders will be processed on a “first come, first served” basis. Click here for the link to the menu and the form for order and payment.

Please direct questions to Hailey Frazier by text (325) 660-8837 or haileyefrazier@gmail.com