St. Luke Hosting Bake Sale to Support Humanitarian Efforts

Posted on by Leave a comment

April 1 is the deadline to order baked goods from St. Luke Orthodox Church’s to benefit International Orthodox Christian Charities (iocc.org).

All funds raised will support the humanitarian work of that organization in assisting victims of natural disasters in Syria and Turkey. Orders can be picked up on Saturday, April 8, at the church, 501 Sunset Drive.

Note that supplies are limited and orders will be processed on a “first come, first served” basis. Click here for the link to the menu and the form for order and payment.

Please direct questions to Hailey Frazier by text (325) 660-8837 or haileyefrazier@gmail.com

tagged with ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.