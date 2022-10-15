Scholar, Activist Featured at McMurry Fall Lecture

The Rev. Dr. Wil Gafney, a scholar, pastor, preacher, and activist, will be guest speaker for the Fall Religion Lectureship at McMurry University.

The Abilene Interfaith Council also will count the two-day event as its October meeting. Lectures will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, and at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both events will be in Matthews Auditorium in Old Main on the McMurry campus.

Dr. Wil Gafney

The public is invited to both lectures, which are free. Live stream links will be available at mcm.edu.

Gafney, an Episcopal priest, is a professor of Hebrew Bible at Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth. She remains a member of the historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas in Philadelphia and is canonically resident in the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania. She is licensed in the Diocese of Texas.

Title of Monday’s lecture is “Conversation With a #WomensLectionary for the Whole Church”. Tuesday lecture, which will serve as the chapel service at McMurry, is titled, “A Women’s Lectionary for the Whole Church: Year W”.