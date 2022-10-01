Love & Care Hosting Fall Revival
Love & Care Ministries will host its annual fall revival Oct. 9-12 at the Abilene Convention Center.
Worship begins at 6:30 p.m. each day, followed by a meal and outreach ministries. The four-day event will feature different speakers each night, special music, food, and ministries, including clothing, haircuts, and spiritual foot-washing.
The schedule follows:
Sunday, Oct. 9–Jack Hardcastle, preaching. Music by Little Revival Band
Monday, Oct. 10–Chuck Farina, preaching. Music by New Hope Chur
Tuesday, Oct. 11–Andrew Penns, preaching. Music by FountainGate Fellowship
Wednesday, Oct. 12–Mark Hewitt, preaching. Music by FountainGate Fellowship