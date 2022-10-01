Love & Care Hosting Fall Revival

Love & Care Ministries will host its annual fall revival Oct. 9-12 at the Abilene Convention Center.

Worship begins at 6:30 p.m. each day, followed by a meal and outreach ministries. The four-day event will feature different speakers each night, special music, food, and ministries, including clothing, haircuts, and spiritual foot-washing.

The schedule follows:

Sunday, Oct. 9–Jack Hardcastle, preaching. Music by Little Revival Band

Monday, Oct. 10–Chuck Farina, preaching. Music by New Hope Chur

Tuesday, Oct. 11–Andrew Penns, preaching. Music by FountainGate Fellowship

Wednesday, Oct. 12–Mark Hewitt, preaching. Music by FountainGate Fellowship

