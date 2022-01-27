‘Baby Dinosaurs on the Ark?’ Looks at Faith and Science

A book with the intriguing title, “Baby Dinosaurs on the Ark? The Bible and Modern Science and the Trouble of Making It All Fit,” begs for explanation, and the author will be in Abilene Monday, Jan. 31, to do shed some light.

Author Janet Kellogg Ray will be at Highland Church of Christ for a book signing at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, and for a presentation at 7 p.m. The public is invited. Her visit is sponsored by the Abilene Christian University Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, the ACU Biology Department, and Highland. First 100 guests will receive a free copy of her book.

Ray is an adjunct clinical assistant professor at the University of North Texas in the Department of Biological Sciences. She holds a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of North Texas, a M.Ed. in Gifted Education from Hardin-Simmons University and a B.S.Ed. in biology from Abilene Christian University.

Her book was published in September 2021 by Eerdmans. An “About the Author” blurb on Amazon says, “Janet Kellogg Ray is an enthusiastic science educator who blogs at JanetKRay.com on the intersections of science, faith, and culture. Raised a creationist, she is uniquely equipped to explain evolution to questioners, doubters, deniers, and those who just want to know more about the science of origins: she’s been there, and she understands.”

