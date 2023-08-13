Learning Patience In a Waiting Room

Dr. Robert Ellis recently learned something about patience as he waited his turn to have blood drawn for routine lab work. His lesson came from watching a mother and her daughter waiting to hear their names called.

Ellis, retired dean of Logsdon School of Theology at Hardin-Simmons University, shared that lesson in a beautifully written article for his blog, “An Ever-Flowing Stream: Living in God’s Grace.”

“Patience. I know nothing of patience, but some people do, like that daughter and mom. And evidently I’ve also got a lot to learn about real life and real love.”

Read Patience, Life, and Love in a Waiting Room

Dr. Robert Ellis