Fine Lines? Morality? Righteousness? Conscience?

By NANCY PATRICK

I am currently reading novel fifteen in Louise Penny’s series featuring main character Chief Superintendent of the Sûreté of Quebec, Armand Gamache. By this time in the series, Gamache has cleaned up a corrupt police force as well as the Sûreté’s academy that graduated immoral, inhumane, and power-hungry officers.

Inspector Gamache maintains his integrity throughout the series. Even so, he recognizes that not everyone agrees with his decisions. Life presents many situations where fine or blurred lines divide issues of the conscience.

Many have written about the spiritual struggle faced when we encounter matters involving deeply held beliefs. Often, we find ourselves on opposing sides of important questions such as gender identification, reproductive rights, healthcare, mental health, children’s rights, poverty, welfare, cybersecurity, immigration, and global involvement. Though not inclusive, this list suggests much to consider.

I, as many others, have very strong beliefs about all of those issues. Although not new topics, many have become pressingly important as the global climate (both social and environmental) has become more and more violent in its expression.

As adolescents, we wanted to fit in and be popular, so we often went along with the crowd—the mighty majority. As we mature, we become excruciatingly aware that the majority may exclude us. No one, whether in the majority or the minority, is silent anymore; however, both sides deserve respect.

Emily Dickinson’s poetry often expresses her strong belief in individuality. As a social outsider, she often felt as if people disparaged her, labeling her as insane. She wrote,

“Much madness is divinest sense

To a discerning Eye—

Much Sense—the starkest Madness—

‘Tis the majority

In this, and all, prevail—

Assent—and you are sane—

Demur—you’re straightway dangerous—

And handled with a Chain.”

As our country has already begun early discussions regarding the 2024 presidential election, we hear the angry, biased, unreasoning, and inflammatory voices expressing their opinions as indisputable facts.

Those who want abortion banned in almost every situation often express their belief that those of us who favor a woman’s right to choose her own medical treatment commit murder. They say we do not hold life sacred. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Young women (and often girls) face pregnancies that may harm them physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Shouldn’t a young girl’s parents have the right to decide what medical care their child deserves? Shouldn’t a young woman who has experienced rape have the right not to bear the child of her rapist?

Many Americans worry about the massive influx of illegal immigrants into the United States. That doesn’t mean we agree about the solutions to handle the problem. Do we condone the denial of human rights to families entering this country? What horrors have they left behind to endure the dangerous journey to this country? Does the Statue of Liberty’s welcome remain true?

I cannot fathom Florida school officials’ doctrine on the benefits of slavery. The governor tries to distance himself from the doctrine; however, his attitude toward acceptance of the “other” indicates his extreme conservatism and desire to teach children his values rather than giving them critical thinking skills.

As a teacher, I taught my students to think, not what to think. Governor DeSantis seemingly wants children shielded from the actual facts of the institution of slavery.

All needed to comprehend slavery’s inhumanity is to read the writings of former slaves and their descendants—Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Zora Neale Hurston, Langston Hughes, Olaudah Equiano, Harriet Jacobs, and many others.

Finally, I want to address the issue of gender identification (LBGTQ). I grew up in a very “straight” society. Anyone other than a heterosexual person had to live in a closet of secrecy and fear. If one’s sexual identity were known, that person was harassed mercilessly by the straight majority.

Those in the LBGTQ community do not seek heterosexual people out as sexual partners. They do not threaten the heterosexual way of life. They do not try to monitor what goes on in heterosexual bedrooms—spanking, bondage, role playing, and a variety of other sexual practices that deviate from the straight and narrow definition of sex.

Sexuality is individual and personal. Some things in life simply remain no one’s business except those involved. We should not judge others by their sexual identity.

I started this article by referring to moral dilemmas faced by Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. Others not involved in actual situations often condemned his decisions. His detractors called him crazy, insane, immoral, and sometimes criminal.

Whether I agree or disagree with another’s personal opinions about the issues in paragraph 3 of this essay, I will not judge that person. Likewise, I hope I will not have degrading epithets thrown at me for my beliefs.

The Bible offers many instructions about our judgment of others. Matthew 12:36-37 says, “But I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken. For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.”

Nancy Patrick is a retired teacher who lives in Abilene and enjoys writing