Bill Libby Honored

McMurry University has posted a tribute to Bill Libby, a longtime religion professor who died in January, on its website.

Libby, a former Army chaplain, was buried alongside his wife, Amy, at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Libby served in the United States Army for 30 years, advancing to the rank of Colonel, and serving soldiers and their families around the world as a Methodist chaplain, teacher, mentor, coach, and guide. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star with a V for Valor, for his ministry to soldiers during combat.

During his 20-year tenure at McMurry, Libby founded and endowed the cross-country running program in addition to teaching Old Testament and history classes.

Click here to read the tribute

Bill Libby