IRC Hosting World Refugee Day Celebration

By LORETTA FULTON

Abilenians are invited to join local refugees in celebrating World Refugee Day on Tuesday, June 20.

The come-and-go celebration will be 4-6 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Abilene office, 850 N. First St. It will include dance lessons, traditional African games, and book readings in multiple languages.

“This day honors the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country,” said Carah Barbarick, community integration manager for the International Rescue Committee in Abilene.

The IRC opened an office in Abilene in the fall of 2003. The first refugees arrived in January 2004. Since then, about 100 refugees per year have been resettled here. Many have stayed, while others have moved to larger cities.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://facebook.com/events/s/world-refugee-day-celebration/624904549573542/

The following information about World Refugee Day is from the United Nations website,

What is World Refugee Day?

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe. It falls each year on 20 June and celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

Why is World Refugee Day important?

World Refugee Day shines a light on the rights, needs and dreams of refugees, helping to mobilize political will and resources so refugees can not only survive but also thrive. While it is important to protect and improve the lives of refugees every single day, international days like World Refugee Day help to focus global attention on the plight of those fleeing conflict or persecution. Many activities held on World Refugee Day create opportunities to support refugees.

When is World Refugee Day and when did it start?

World Refugee Day falls each year on 20 June and is dedicated to refugees around the globe. World Refugee Day was held globally for the first time on 20 June 2001, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees. It was originally known as Africa Refugee Day, before the United Nations General Assembly officially designated it as an international day in December 2000.

What happens on World Refugee Day?

Each year, World Refugee Day is marked by a variety of events in many countries around the globe in support of refugees. These activities are led by or involve refugees themselves, government officials, host communities, companies, celebrities, school children and the general public, among others. Read our World Refugee Day Live Blog to discover some of the activities that took place in 2022.

Loretta Fulton is founder and editor of Spirit of Abilene