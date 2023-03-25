Holy Week Luncheon Series Returns April 3

An annual tradition, the Holy Week Luncheon Series, will be observed this year beginning Monday, April 3.

Theme for the four-day series will be “The Week Called Holy.” Each day, one of four participating ministers will preach at another’s church. Kicking off the series will be Brandon Hudson, new senior pastor at First Baptist Church. He will preach on “Eau de Worship” at First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St.

Each day’s program will begin at 11:45 a.m. at a different church. Everyone is invited to bring a bag lunch. The host church will provide drinks and dessert. The series is free and open to the public.

The Holy Week Luncheon Series is a cooperative venture by First Baptist, Highland Church of Christ, St. Paul United Methodist, and First Central Presbyterian churches.

“Our city-wide Holy Week programs are a wonderful tradition in Abilene which dates back at least 40 years,” said Cliff Stewart, pastor of FCPC and organizer of the event. “ Many in our city consider this series as some of the best evidence of the shared faith and trust of Abilenians.”

The daily schedule follows:

Monday, April 3

Speaker: Brandon Hudson, minister, First Baptist Church, “Eau de Worship”

Location: First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St.

Tuesday, April 4

Speaker: Benji Van Fleet, minister, St. Paul UMC, “Drawn”

Location: Highland Church of Christ, 425 Highland Ave.

Wednesday, April 5

Speaker: Shane Hughes, minister, Highland Church of Christ, “Entropy of the Heart”

Location: First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1333 N. Third St.

Thursday, April 6

Speaker: Cliff Stewart, minister, First Central Presbyterian Church, “Basin Theology”

Location: St. Paul UMC Fellowship Hall, 525 Beech St.