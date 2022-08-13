Food Bank Needs Volunteers for Fair Booth

The Food Bank of West Central Texas is in need of volunteers to man a booth at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo, which is scheduled from Sept. 9-17 at the Expo Center.

“Right now the schedule is wide open and we would love to get some volunteers signed up for the event,” Jamaica Gonzales, management analyst for the food bank, said in a news release.

Volunteers and a guest are provided with complimentary fair tickets for the day they work. Shifts are for two hours. A schedule can be found at the end of this post.

Following are some FAQs answered by Gonzales. For more information, contact her at jamaica@fbwct.org

Where is the event held? At the West Texas Fair grounds next to Shotwell Stadium.

Where do I park? Parking is in general admission parking. We suggest parking on the north parking lot and just walk straight through the fair to the display building. Our table is located inside the display building.

What will I be doing? You will be helping us meet and greet the public. All information on the Foodbank is provided and usually you are just a smiling face at the table.

How long are the shifts? Shifts are 2 hours. Time does go by faster if you bring a guest.

Are children allowed? Yes, children are allowed but must be accompanied by an adult. Someone 18 years of age and older must remain at the table at all times.

Can I bring food to the table? Yes, you may eat or drink at the table as long as you keep it in a out of sight zone.

What if I can’t make the shift due to an emergency? We understand things come up and we would like for volunteers to have a backup person in the case an emergency does happen.

Who can I call if something weird happens? Contact Jamaica @ 325-864-0559 or Randy 325-668-0993.

9-Sep-22 NAME 2pm-4pm The Browns 4pm-6pm 6pm-8pm 8pm-10pm 10-Sep-22 12pm-2pm 2pm-4pm 4pm-6pm 6pm-8pm 8pm-10pm 10pm-11pm Randy/Jamaica 11-Sep-22 1pm-2pm Randy/Jamaica 2pm-4pm 4pm-6pm 6pm-8pm 8pm-10pm 12-Sep-22 2pm-4pm 4pm-6pm 6pm-8pm 8pm-10pm 13-Sep-22 2pm-4pm 4pm-6pm 6pm-8pm 8pm-10pm 14-Sep-22 12pm-2pm Kim Berry 2pm-4pm 4pm-6pm 6pm-8pm 8pm-10pm 15-Sep-22 2pm-4pm 4pm-6pm 6pm-8pm 8pm-10pm 16-Sep-22 2pm-4pm 4pm-6pm 6pm-8pm 8pm-10pm 17-Sep-22 12pm-2pm 2pm-4pm 4pm-6pm 6pm-8pm 8pm-10pm 10pm-11pm Randy/Jamaica