Upcoming Vacation Bible School

Many churches already have staged Vacation Bible School for this year, but there is still time to register your children for upcoming sessions.

Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 S. 27th St., is hosting four days of worship, crafts, music, and more, with the theme of “Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.” Sessions are scheduled for Sunday, June 19, through Thursday, June 23 Hours are 6-8:30 p.m. To register, go to http://www.broadview.life/vbs. Children ages 4 years through fifth grade are eligible.

Trinity Baptist Church, 871 Woodlawn Drive, will have sessions July 17-20, with the theme, “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” Sessions are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. July 17; 6-8 p.m. July 18; 6-8 p.m. July 19; 6-8 p.m. July 20
Theme: “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness” To registration, go to www.trinityabilene.com

Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, has sessions scheduled July 11-13 for children ages 2-5. Theme will be “Make Waves: What You Do Today Can Change the World Around You” To register, go to https://www.sohillschurch.org/events

First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St., will have VBS from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 30. Theme is “Passport to Peace.” To register, go to https://vbspro.events/p/events/530

First Christian Church, 5125 Antilley Road, has Vacation Bible School scheduled for July 25-28, with the theme ““Space Blast: Even the Stars Praise His Name.” To reguster, go to
http://www.fccabilenetx.com/documents/other/vbs%20registration%20form%202022.docx

