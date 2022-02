‘McMurry Serves’ In February

McMurry University alumni and families will assist nonprofits in various communities as part of “McMurry Serves” initiatives during February.

Among the Abilene projects are building a Habitat for Humanity house. assisting St. James and Aldersgate United Methodist Churches, and working at the Abilene Woman’s Club, Hendrick Bloodmobile, Food Bank of West Central Texas, and Curtis House Cultural Center.

The Abilene schedule follows:

Food Bank of West Central Texas, 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 12

Habitat for Humanity, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15

Hendrick Bloodmobile, Abilene, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18

Curtis House Cultural Center, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19

St. James United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19

Abilene Woman’s Club, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19