New Director Leads First Summit

Dr. Jennifer Schroeder is the new director of Summit at Abilene Christian University. Her first Summit will be held on campus March 31-April 1 after being postponed from last fall.

Karissa Herchenroeder, assistant director of the Siburt Institute for Church Ministry, recently posted a Q&A with Schroeder. Click here to read the Q&A that was included in Mosaic, a blog hosted by the Siburt Institute.

Jennifer Schroeder

Schroeder has been serving in congregational ministry for the last two decades, in addition to being an accomplished musician, teacher and scholar. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the University of North Texas, a doctorate from Michigan State University, and a master’s degree from Lubbock Christian University; additionally, she is currently completing her Doctor of Ministry degree through ACU. Jennifer has served in children’s ministry in congregations in Garland, Plano, and Houston, and most recently, she has served the North Atlanta Church of Christ in Georgia for the past six years as children’s minister. And she is already a partner with ACU’s College of Biblical Studies, having taught adjunct courses for the Department of Bible, Missions and Ministry since 2019.