ACU Hosting Spring Summit

After postponing Summit last fall, Abilene Christian University is hosting a spring version March 31-April 1. Registration opens at the end of January.

ACU also will introduce a new Summit director, Jennifer Schroeder, who has served in congregational ministry the past two decades. She also is an accomplished musician, teacher, and scholar. Click here to read more about Schroeder.

ACU released the following statement about Summit:

“Summit will offer more intimate, more focused gatherings with communal experiences designed to serve and equip those in similar ministry toles or with shared interests.”

Some of the highlights include:

Spending two half-days together in Summit communities with others in similar ministry roles. Summit also will host a community focused more broadly on gathering with others for spiritual renewal and fellowship. Facilitators will craft each community’s discussions and learning experiences specifically toward the needs of the group.

Gathering downtown for “Anchor Point” with noted author and blogger Dr. Richard Beck, professor and chair of psychology at ACU. The event will include dinner, worship, conversation, and a plenary session with Beck.

Breakfast with your Summit community.

Guests will receive a copy of Beck’s latest book, Hunting Magic Eels.

Sing Song will be held April 1-2, and Summit guests are urged to attend.