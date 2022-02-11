Registration Open for ACU Summit

Registration is now open for Summit, which will be held on the campus of Abilene Christian University March 31-April 1. Summit was scheduled to be held in fall 2021 but was postponed due to COVID.

Early registration ($30) ends on Feb. 28, and regular registration ($50) ends on March 15. Reservations will not be accepted after March 15.

Summit registration includes the following:

All sessions with your Summit community (plus related materials, if applicable)

Full dinner with all Summit participants

Plenary session and focused conversations featuring Richard Beck

Breakfast with your Summit community

A copy of Richard Beck’s book Hunting Magic Eels: Recovering an Enchanted Faith in a Skeptical Age

Some of the Summit highlights include:

Spending two half-days together in Summit communities with others in similar ministry roles. Summit also will host a community focused more broadly on gathering with others for spiritual renewal and fellowship. Facilitators will craft each community’s discussions and learning experiences specifically toward the needs of the group.

Gathering downtown for “Anchor Point” with noted author and blogger Dr. Richard Beck, professor and chair of psychology at ACU. The event will include dinner, worship, conversation, and a plenary session with Beck.

Sing Song will be held April 1-2, and Summit guests are urged to attend.

Visit the FAQ page for more registration details.

ACU also will introduce a new Summit director, Jennifer Schroeder, who has served in congregational ministry the past two decades. She also is an accomplished musician, teacher, and scholar. Click here to read more about Schroeder.