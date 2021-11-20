Winter Lightfest Set to Shine

2021 Winter Lightfest

2250 EN 10th St

SCHEDULE

Friday – Sunday

November 26-28

December 3-5, 10-12 & 17-19

The Week of Christmas

December 20-23 & 26

(Closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day)

Hours

The park is open 6-10 p.m. .

The parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m. with last entry granted at 9 p.m.

Parking is FREE.

Pricing

Skip the lines and purchase your tickets here before you arrive. Tickets are good for any night the park is open.

Online tickets can be redeemed by showing a one-time use QR code at the gate.

Adult Tickets

In Advance $12 | Gate $1

Youth Tickets

Ages 3 -18 (2 and under are free)

In Advance $7 | Gate $10

Chauffeured Golf Cart Rides

Sunday nights only, limited availability. Advance purchase required.

Ticket $20

Group Tickets

Groups of 20 or more receive a 20% discount

Adults $9.60 | Children $5.60



From the United Way

The third annual United Way of Abilene Winter Lightfest will light up Abilene beginning the day after Thanksgiving and running through the day after Christmas.

The light show is presented by Christmas Décor and sponsored by the Dian Graves Owen Foundation. In 2020, over 46,000 guests from all over Texas, the U.S., and Mexico enjoyed Winter Lightfest’s unique displays containing more than 2.1 million lights.

“As a result, we are pleased to announce that Winter Lightfest’s event provided over $144,000 in direct support to our partner agencies, making West Texas such an amazing place to live!”

Bundle up and enjoy the magic as you stroll through the 3/4-mile paths lit with thousands of twinkling lights and breathtaking animated displays! Stop in Christmas Village for refreshments and activities (hot chocolate, food trucks, s’mores, and lots of fun merchandise). Pop on over to Tinseltown to explore the light maze, visit Santa, and check out our The Great Elf Escape, our VR Experience.

