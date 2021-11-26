Christmas in Abilene

The calendar is already filling up with Christmas events, from The Messiah to Christmas at The Zoo. The following list will be updated continuously. To add a Christmas-related event, email details to editor@spiritofabilene.com

CHRISTMAS IN THE ALDERSGATE GARDEN

Aldersgate United Methodist Church’s Open Door Community Garden, on the corner of S. 19th and Amarillo streets, will turn into a Christmas playground, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

The evening, topped with a tree lighting, is billed as “A Family Fun Night at the Garden.” Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair, blanket, and picnic basket. And, wear your best ugly Christmas sweater for a contest. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. A Christmas movie will be shown.

JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL

A year after being postponed due to COVID, “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” will be presented over two weekends at Abilene Community Theater.

A synopsis on the ACT website describes the play as follows: “Desperate and locked in a torment of his own creation, Marley gets one chance for redemption: he must redeem his former partner, Ebenezer Scrooge.”

The play is directed by Mike Stephens and will run for a total of six nights, beginning Thursday, Dec. 2. Go to https://www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org/ for tickets and further information.

ACU PRESENTS CHRISTMAS VESPERS SERVICE

The Abilene Christian University Department of Music will present Christmas vespers, “What Sweeter Music,” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church, 1333 N. Third St. The live performance returns a year after a virtual service was presented. Admission is free. The program is under the direction of Dr. Jeff Goolsby, Director of Choral Activities at ACU.

NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Pioneer Drive Baptist Church has several music events scheduled leading up to Christmas. First up is “Night Shift Before Christmas.”

The program will be presented by the children’s choirs at 6 p.m. Dec. in the sanctuary.

CHRISTMAS LANE

The annual Christmas Lane, with more than 120 outdoor displays, will be open from Dec. 6 through Dec. 26 on the campus of Abilene State Supported Living Center, 2501 Maple St. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Admission is free.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS PARADE

The 33rd anual Christmas Lighrs Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in downtown Abilene. The Abilene Community Band will perform a free concert in front of the Paramount Theater at 5:30 p.m.

Theme for the evening is “Christmas Memories.” Vendors and live music will add to the Christmas atmosphere.

ABILENE PHILHARMONIC CHRISTMAS CONCERT

The Abilene Philharmonic will present “Christmas Movie Magic” at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. Sixth St. The earlier matinee showing will be shorter with no intermission.For tickets or information, go to abilenephilharmonic.org.

WINTER LIGHTFEST CONTINUES THROUGH DEC. 26

The 2021 Winter Lightfest, a visual feast sponsored by the United Way of Abilene, is open Fridays through Sundays Dec. 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will be open Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 26. Hours are 6-10 p.m., with the last entry granted at 9 p.m. The parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m. Order tickets online. Tickets are good for any night the park is open.