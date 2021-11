Aida Pantoja, in upper left photo, shows off her beautiful dress during a celebation Monday night of Dia de los Muertos of Day of the Dead. The annual celebration of the lives of loved ones is a tradition in Mexico and in Hisanpic cultures. Below is a short clip of dancers from Ballet Folklorico from St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. Photos by Loretta Fulton

