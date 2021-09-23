St. Francis at the Zoo

Animals at the Abilene Zoo are in for a different kind of treat on Oct. 6 when they get a special blessing from clergy at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest.

The public is invited to participate in the free event, which begins at 6 p.m. Do not bring pets to the zoo. Family pets may be blessed at Heavenly Rest’s “Blessing of the Animals” service on Sunday, October 3, at 5 p.m.

The Blessing of the Animals honors St. Francis of Assisi, who showed love for animals and all of God’s creation. His actual feast day is Oct. 4. Churches around the world hold various kinds of animal blessings on a day close to Oct. 4.

The family friendly event at the zoo will honor the example of Saint Francis and remind us of the ways we are connected to the natural world and to one another.

For more information, email or call the church info@heavenlyrestabilene.org or (325) 677-2091.