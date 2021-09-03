FCC Opens Mother’s Day OUt Program in New Location

By LORETTA FULTON

First Christian Church opened in a new location with a new minister last spring and now the church has restarted its Mother’s Day Out program, known as Children Come First.

The program is held in a remodeled house on the church property, 5125 Antilley Road. Colorful rooms, decorated with child-sized furnishings, will greet children ages three months to five years.

For years, First Christian was a mainstay in downtown Abilene before selling its property and relocating to a former Nazarene church on Antilley Road. Since then, members have made themselves known in the neighborhood with an egg hunt at Easter, an open house, and other community outreach activities. The new Mother’s Day Out program officially opened in the Wee Care house on Sunday, Aug. 29.





Photos showed remodeled Wee Care House that houses the Mother’s Day Out program at First Christian Church. Photos courtesy First Christian Church.

The Mother’s Day Out program is offered 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Email Sarah Christopher, sarahccffcc@gmail.com for application forms. Fees include $50 for registration, $180 per month, or $25 per day for drop-offs. Parents who want to drop off a child for one day need to call in advance, 677-2186.

Children Come First is more than a safe place to drop off your children. It’s also an educational opportunity.

“We teach an age-appropriate curriculum for each class,” Christopher said.

The curriculum includes ABC’s, shapes, colors, etc., through songs, crafts, worksheets, and centers.

Staff wears masks as parents drop off and pick up their children. For now, masks are optional at others times. Parents must sign a waiver.

Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene