Take a Look Inside St. Vincent Parish

Abilene is filled with houses of worship but most Abilenians are familiar with the inside of only a handful. A periodic feature in Spirit of Abilene will give you an “Insider’s View” of some of those places you may have driven by many times but never entered.

By LORETTA FULTON

Name: St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church

Location: 2525 Westview Drive

Phone: 672-1794

Online: https://stvincent-pallotti.org/

Pastor: Father Emilio Sosa

About: St. Vincent Pallotti Parish began as a dream of Father Patrick Whelan and became a reality in 1960 when an anonymous donor gave 18 acres of land in northwest Abilene. Original members were Alfredo Marquez, Angel Munoz, Simon Medina, John Melchor, Victor Gauna, Ben and Ramon Aguirre, Ramon Carrillo, Manuel Alvarado, Paul Romero, Manuel Guerra, Carmen Badia, and others. The first meeting was held on April 17, 1961, in the home of Alfredo Marquez with 17 parishioners present. Plans were made to clear the land and start holding events to serve the growing Hispanic population.

In 1963, Ballet Folklorico was created under the direction of Martha Munoz and today is named for her nephew, Alvaro Munoz, who also is director of the dance team. Alvaro was a dancer in the original troupe. Ballet Folklorico presented Fiesta Mexicana on Aug. 19, 2023, at the Paramount Theater in observance of its 60th anniversary.

It wasn’t until September 1970 that St. Vincent was declared a parish and Father Herman Valladares was named pastor. Under his leadership, the parish began building the Pan American Hall, which was renovated in the early 2000s.

In August 1982, Father James Lyons created the Father Valladares Park and renovated the rectory. The church was renovated in 2020, including installing a solid marble altar that was blessed by Bishop Michael Sis on Dec. 26, 2020. Whalen Hall was renovated by parishioner David Stegenga in 2021.

Over the years, the parish has been served by many priests, including Fathers Joseph Scharrer, Michael Barbaroosa, Bruno Ciardiello, Steve Hicks, Joseph Uecker, Santiago Udayar, Terry Brannen, Rodney White, Lorenzo Hatch, and the current pastor, Father Sosa.

Exterior view of St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church Photo by Loretta Fulton

Light streams through stained glass window at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. Photo by Tina Benavides

Altar at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church Photo by Loretta Fulton

St. Vincent Pallotti sanctuary Photo by Loretta Fulton

Father Emilio Sosa