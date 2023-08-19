AAC to Hear Program on Men of Nehemiah

A presentation on Men of Nehemiah empowerment ministry and ways to help will be the program for the August meeting of the Abilene Association of Congregations.

The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at First Baptist Church. Lunch is $3.

“Located on Abilene’s north side, Men of Nehemiah is a faith-based, residential program designed to empower men to overcome cycles of addiction, homelessness, and despair. Through worship, counseling, and discipline, Men of Nehemiah has helped hundreds of men reclaim their lives and their place in their communities.”