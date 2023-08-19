AAC to Hear Program on Men of Nehemiah

Posted on by Leave a comment

A presentation on Men of Nehemiah empowerment ministry and ways to help will be the program for the August meeting of the Abilene Association of Congregations.

The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at First Baptist Church. Lunch is $3.

“Located on Abilene’s north side, Men of Nehemiah is a faith-based, residential program designed to empower men to overcome cycles of addiction, homelessness, and despair. Through worship, counseling, and discipline, Men of Nehemiah has helped hundreds of men reclaim their lives and their place in their communities.”

tagged with ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.