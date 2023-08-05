Ballet Folklorico Celebrates 60 Years

FIESTA MEXICANA

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Paramount Theater, 352 Cypress St.

Tickets: $25 for adults, $15 for children available at the door or at balletfolkloricodealvaromunozacademy.org

About: Abilene’s Award-Winning Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz proudly presents “Fiesta Mexicana” featuring traditional Mexican dances from the enchanted land of Chihuahua, Michoacan, Guerrero, Campeche, Sinaloa, Chiapas, Veracruz and Jalisco.

Extra: Special guests include Abilene Ballet Theatre, Ballet Folklorico de la Academia Municipal de Artes de Bryan Maldonado of Chihuahua, Mexico, Anastasia flores Dance Company of Dallas, and featured folklorico dancers, Tania Munoz-Tully &n Laly DeHoyos.

By LORETTA FULTON

The name has changed, but the experience is as spectacular as ever.

Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz is the new name for the former Ballet Folklorico, which was founded in 1963 by Martha Munoz at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. Among the earliest dancers was Alvaro Munoz, nephew of the founder who now directs the dance team.

The ballet will be celebrating its 60th birthday in grand style with Fiesta Mexicana at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Paramount Theater. If you want to give the ballet a birthday gift, just go to balletfolkloricodealvaromunozacademy.org and purchase a ticket. Once you experience Fiesta Mexicana, you’ll think you’re the one getting the present. The birthday performance will continue the ballet’s mission since it’s inception in 1963, as stated on its website:

“Our mission is to educate, uplift, inspire children and adults of our cultural Mexican heritage while preserving it through the art of dance.”

The stars of the show will be the Abilene dance troupe directed by Munoz. But they will be joined by guest performers from the Abilene Ballet Theatre, Ballet Folklorico de la Academia Municipal de Artes de Bryan Maldonado of Chihuahua, Mexico, Anastasia flores Dance Company of Dallas, and featured folklorico dancers, Tania Munoz-Tully &n Laly DeHoyos.

Together, the dancers will bring a stunning display of colorful costumes, dance, and music from

the enchanted land of Chihuahua, Michoacan, Guerrero, Campeche, Sinaloa, Chiapas, Veracruz and Jalisco.

The following history is from the Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz website, https://balletfolkloricodealvaromunozacademy.org/

“The Award-Winning St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Ballet Folklorico, Abilene’s first Mexican and original Ballet folklorico, was founded by Martha Munoz in 1963 at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. In 1982, with the help of the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, the group was formally introduced to the city of Abilene. Celebrating its 60th Year Anniversary, the St. Vincent Ballet Folklorico dancers have become a vital part of the Abilene community.

As of January 21, 2023, and with the support of the St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church the ballet folklorico will branch out on its own on January 1, 2024, for the expansion of community wide growth and is now officially El BALLET FOLKLORICO DE ALVARO MUNOZ. The Ballet Folklorico has 40 members and is led by one of the former dancers of the St. Vincent’s Ballet Folklorico; with 45 years of ballet Folklorico dance experience and is the nephew of the founder, Artistic Dance Director & Choreographer Alvaro Munoz.

In addition, the Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz has partnered with the prestigious Abilene Ballet Theatre during their Spring Showcase at the Paramount theatre during the month of March.

Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz has built a relationship and partnered with the Historic Paramount Theatre, home of Abilene’s own and prestigious Abilene Ballet Theatre productions and the Award-Winning Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz yearly dance productions.

On January 1, 2023, Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz is supported and has built a strong relationship with Elisa A. Fulks, General Administrative Director and Coordinator of the Ballet de Mexico USA de Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernandez to promote and support the Abilene community as a cultural exchange between Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz and Ballet de Mexico USA de Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernandez.

By joining forces with Ballet de Mexico USA, Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz aims to uplift the lives of children, young adults and adults by fostering the most magnificent forms of artistic expression. Specifically, we seek to promote the enriching disciplines of Classical Ballet, Folkloric dance and music.

Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz takes great pride in serving as a prominent sponsor of the Ballet de Mexico USA summer Masterclass scheduled to take place in June 2023. We are honored to announce the distinguished presence of the world-renowned Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernandez, which will undoubtedly enhance the celebration of the Abilene, Texas community.

We extend our sincere gratitude to Elisa A. Fulks for her unwavering dedication to collaborate efforts with Alvaro Munoz, both sharing a profound commitment to realizing this visionary Masterclass for the community of Abilene, Texas. Together we aspire to transform dreams into reality.

Abilene’s newly Award-Winning Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Munoz continues to carry on the colorful and vibrant tradition with one mission, to educate children and adults while “Preserving the Mexican Culture Through the Art of Dance.”

Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene