HSU Honors Alumni

Hardin-Simmons University recently announced its annual alumni award winners. They will be honored at the Alumni Awards banquet on Oct. 12 as part of homecoming.

Winner of the Keeter Award, the highest alumni award, is Filemon Ortiz, who graduated from HSU in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and history. He obtained his law degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1974. His has spent his career in Del Rio, where he was in private practice, served as city attorney and municipal judge, and was county attorney for Val Verde County. He currently practices law with the Ortiz & Ortiz law firm.

He is a founding member and director of Del Rio’s Amistad Rookie Baseball League, the Asociación de Ayuda Comunitaria, and the Association of Christian Men of Del Rio. He also consults as an attorney for the Mexican Consulate in Del Rio.

While at HSU, Ortiz was a member of the Los Rancheros Spanish Club and worked with area Hispanic church youth. He was an HSU trustee from 2014-2022 and he now serves on the Board of Development.

Ortiz has been married to Maria Elina for 54 years. They have three children and six grandchildren.

Filemon Ortiz

