Take a Look Inside Valley View Missionary Baptist Church

Abilene is filled with houses of worship but most Abilenians are familiar with the inside of only a handful. A periodic feature in Spirit of Abilene will give you an “Insider’s View” of some of those places you may have driven by many times but never entered.

By LORETTA FULTON

Name: Valley View Missionary Baptist Church

Location: 3564 Clinton St.

Online: https://www.facebook.com/valleyview.baptistchurch.1/

Pastor: Rev. Andrew Penns

About: Valley View Missionary Baptist Church is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood on Clinton Street north of Interstate 20. The church was organized in April 1973. A 50th anniversary celebration is planned for Sunday, Oct. 15. The name “Penns” has long been associated with the church, but the first pastor was Rev. Montgomery Ashford. He served one year and then resigned. The next pastor, Rev. Clifford Hughes, also served just one year. Then, Rev. Alex W. Penns Sr. started his 13-year tenure. In 1977, Penns’ son, Andrew, returned to Abilene, where he grew up. In 1980, Andrew Penns started preaching at the church and served as his father’s assistant. Then, Andrew was called to serve True Vine Baptist Church in Coleman. He and his wife and children bought an RV to take to Coleman on Saturday nights, so they wouldn’t have to get up so early on Sundays to drive to Coleman. The children thought it was great fun, but the parents soon grew tired of the RV life.

“I was so glad when the Lord said, ‘You don’t have to do this anymore,’” Andrew said.

When Alex Penns decided to step down, Andrew was asked to be the interim minister, beginning in 1987, and then permanent pastor. He now is in his 36th year. The original building now serves as a fellowship hall next door to a new building that was constructed 20 years ago. A $20,000 capital campaign currently is under way for upgrades, to assist ministries of the church, and for administrative costs.

Church members are looking forward to celebrating the first 50 years in October, with a banquet scheduled at Hardin-Simmons University among other festivities. They also are grateful for their church building and church family as they look to the future.

“Today,” Penns said, “we have a wonderful church.”

Valley View Missionary Baptist Church, 3564 Clinton St.

Valley View MBC altar

Valley View MBC sanctuary

Rev. Andrew Penns in his office at Valley View Missionary Baptist Church

Photos by Loretta Fulton