Meet Kevin Lenius

By LORETTA FULTON

Longtime members of Holy Family Catholic Church have watched Keven Lenius grow from a boy to a parish priest and now to a first-year student at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Lenius will begin classes on Aug. 28 in pursuit of a Licentiate in Canon Law degree, which he hopes to complete in August 2025. He is the son of James and Denee Lenius of Abilene. A sister, Andrea Walker, lives in Lubbock.

Lenius was ordained on May 22, 2021, by Bishop Michael Sis of the Diocese of San Angelo, and has been serving as Parochial Vicar at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Midland. His service there ends on Aug. 1.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to serve the church through the study of Canon law,” he said, “and I pray that I may use this time to enrich myself in my love for the church and the ministry.”

Fr. Kevin Lenius

BIO

Hometown: My parents still live in Abilene and I always call Abilene my home base. I am currently living in Midland at St. Stephen’s until Aug 1.

Education: Cooper High School (2012), Conception Seminary College (2016), Kenrick-Glennon Seminary (2021)

Family: Parents: James and Denee Lenius. Sister: Andrea Walker (Lubbock)

Ordination date: May 22, 2021

Experience: Parochial Vicar, St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Midland.



Q Has the bishop named a replacement for you at St. Stephen’s in Midland?

A We had many changes in assignments this year in our diocese. The pastor of St. Stephen’s whom I had been working with, Fr. Rodney White, was moved to St. Ann’s in Midland, and Fr. Bala Anthony Govindu was named pastor of St. Stephen’s on July 1. Currently, there are no plans for a new parochial vicar at St. Stephen’s.

Q When do classes begin at The Catholic University of America?

A I will begin classes on August 28. I plan to complete the 6-semester program in 2 years, God-willing earning my degree in August of 2025.

Q What is the Licentiate of Canon Law degree?

A The Licentiate in Canon Law degree, commonly referred to as a JCL, is an ecclesial degree that equips one who already has a master’s in divinity to serve as a lawyer in church law in the Catholic, Christian community. I will not be a civil lawyer, but I will study the “Code of Canon Law” of the Catholic Church by which the Church governs herself. Canon law touches on every aspect of church life, including finances, marriage laws and annulments, jurisdiction of pastors and bishops, sacramental law, and liturgical law, among many other topics.

Q How long have you been interested in Canon law as a pursuit?

A Each priest is required to take some basic classes in Canon law in the seminary. During these classes, I found that I had an interest in the juridical processes of the church. I have always been one for organization and order, so there was a natural inclination towards the law. I was also very attracted to how the church views the law by which it governs itself. The law is not to be seen or used in an oppressive way, but a tool that allows for justice within the body of Christ. Some have referred to Canon law as “organized love,” and that view has certainly attracted me pastorally. Just as the thousands of laws that govern the roads and highways give us freedom to travel in safety, so does the law of the church bring order for the sake of justice and freedom.

Q Father Fred at Holy Family in Abilene influenced your decision to become a priest. Did anyone influence your decision to seek the Canon law degree?

A Just over a year ago, I was surprised when the personnel board of the diocese asked me to consider full-time study of Canon law. This was not something that I sought after or asked for, but after some prayer and discernment, I was happy to say yes. While it will be very difficult to not have a parish assignment for this time, I am looking forward to serving the church through study. While I would not say that I have a role model per se in seeking this degree, I am inspired by my bishop, Michael Sis, who asked me to go for study and who tries to follow and practice the law in love and justice within our diocese.

Q Once you’ve earned the degree, what will you be qualified to do?

A Once I have earned the degree, I will be qualified to work as a judge in the tribunal of the diocese which primarily exists to judge marriage cases for those seeking an annulment in the church. This means that I will help to examine failed marriages to see if the contract of matrimony was valid to begin with. This is a special ministry in the life of the church in which I will be privileged to serve. I will also be able to advise the bishop and other priests on various church practices in accordance with the law.

Q Will you no longer be a parish priest?

A While I do not know what my assignment will be after I finish my studies and return to the diocese, most Canon lawyers in our area still serve as parish priests and are able to serve as a Canon lawyer in addition to ministerial duties. I have found that my heart longs to be in the parish, and I am encouraged to know that this possibility of being a pastor and a Canon lawyer exists.

Q Will you return to the Diocese of San Angelo once you’ve earned the degree? If so, in what capacity?

A Because I am a priest that is “incarnated” in the Diocese of San Angelo, I will be returning to serve in West Texas. As a diocesan priest, I am “married to a patch of dirt,” as the saying goes, and it makes my heart happy to know that wherever I may be sent for studies, I will always return to Texas.