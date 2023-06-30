Revival Service Scheduled as Send-off for Racial Healing Tour

The Carl Spain Center on Race Studies and Spiritual Action is inviting Christians and other people of goodwill from around the state of Texas to join in a night of revival marking the beginning of the Racial Healing of America Revival and Bus Tour.

The send-off service will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Skillman Church of Christ, 3 014 Skillman St. in Dallas.

“Christians of various racial and political backgrounds will join together in making a joint appeal to the heart of the church and to the conscience of America,” a news release stated.

The Racial Healing of America Revival and Bus Tour will bring together people of faith and goodwill from various ethnic backgrounds to publicly promote racial healing and biblical justice, and to advance social peace across America. The revival and bus tour will take place July 9-17, starting in Dallas, with stops in Memphis, Birmingham, Charleston, and ending in Washington, D.C.

The revival services will include featured speakers and congregational singing in each city. The tour participants will visit the International African American Museum in Charleston and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.