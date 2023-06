The Abilene Community Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander St.

The Fourth of July concert, with traditional patriotic music, will be held on the east side of the church. In case of bad weather, it will move into the nave. Admission is free. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and coolers of non-alcoholic drinks.