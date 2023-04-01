Community Invited to Take Part in ‘The Way of the Cross’

View Post

By LORETTA FULTON

An ancient devotion that probably will be new to many is coming to downtown Abilene on Good Friday, April 7.

“The Way of the Cross” is a collaboration of the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, St. Paul United Methodist Church and First Central Presbyterian Church. Officiating clergy will lead participants on “The Way of the Cross,” beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Paul, 525 Beech St., and ending at the labyrinth at First Central, 400 Orange St. Prayer stops will be made along the way. The community is invited to participate in this meaningful and ecumenical pilgrimage.

“The Way of the Cross is an ancient devotion inspired by the tradition of offering prayer at a series of places in Jerusalem traditionally associated with our Lord’s passion,” said David Romanik, rector at Heavenly Rest. “It is a way for contemporary Christians to enact and embody Jesus’ journey to Calvary.”

Loretta Fulton is editor of Spirit of Abilene