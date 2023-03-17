How to Have an Interfaith Conversation

“Excelling at Interfaith Conversations” will be the theme of the March 23 meeting of the Abilene Interfaith Council.

The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Abilene Community Foundation building, 850 North First Street.

Presenter will be Anthony Magnabosco, director of Street Epistemology International, based in San Antonio. He will describe his practice of initiating constructive conversations with people to understand how they arrived at their deeply held beliefs and find common ground.