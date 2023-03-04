Tony Dungy Guest Speaker for Day Nursery 50th Anniversary Dinner

Tony Dungy, who coached the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2007, will be guest speaker for the 50th anniversary dinner honoring Day Nursery of Abilene.

The dinner begins at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Abilene Convention Center. Reservation deadline is March 17. Click here to order tickets or to sponsor a table.

“The Day Nursery of Abilene is honored to host Dungy and invites you to share in his message as the faith and family focused leader delivers a memorable evening during a monumental year for DNA,” a promotional email says.

In 13 seasons as head coach of the Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dungy amassed a 148-79 record and reached the postseason an unprecedented 10 straight times. On Feb. 4, 2007, Dungy became the first Black coach to lead his team to a championship when his Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Known for a leadership style that emphasizes decency and respect, his priorities of faith and family were always evident in his coaching. Most recently, Dungy and his wife, Lauren, released a book titled “You Can Be a Friend,” which teaches children about friendship.

Tony Dungy