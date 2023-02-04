ACU Hosts Forum on ‘AntiBlack Police Brutality’
A public forum on “AntiBlack Police Brutality and the Dyamics of Race & Racism in America” will be presented at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Room 114 of the Biblical Studies Building at ACU.
The forum is hosted by ACU’s History & Global Studies Department and the Carl Spain Center on Race Studies & Spiritual Action. Moderator will be Dr. Theodore Francis.
Tyre Nichols was memorialized in a televised funeral service in Memphis on Wednesday, Feb. 1, which also was the beginning of Black History Month. A news release from the Carl Spain Center explains the purpose:
- To stand in solidarity with the Nichols family and others who have been victimized by
police brutality and racial violence
- To reflect on race and racism in American history, alongside its connections to law,
policing & related social dynamics
- To provide a safe space for students and Abilene community members (especially those who identify as Black, African, Afro- Caribbean, Afro-Latino, etc.) to express their opinions about the Nichols murder, police violence, and issues of racial inequity