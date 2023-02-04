ACU Hosts Forum on ‘AntiBlack Police Brutality’

A public forum on “AntiBlack Police Brutality and the Dyamics of Race & Racism in America” will be presented at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Room 114 of the Biblical Studies Building at ACU.

The forum is hosted by ACU’s History & Global Studies Department and the Carl Spain Center on Race Studies & Spiritual Action. Moderator will be Dr. Theodore Francis.

Tyre Nichols was memorialized in a televised funeral service in Memphis on Wednesday, Feb. 1, which also was the beginning of Black History Month. A news release from the Carl Spain Center explains the purpose:

To stand in solidarity with the Nichols family and others who have been victimized by

police brutality and racial violence To reflect on race and racism in American history, alongside its connections to law,

policing & related social dynamics To provide a safe space for students and Abilene community members (especially those who identify as Black, African, Afro- Caribbean, Afro-Latino, etc.) to express their opinions about the Nichols murder, police violence, and issues of racial inequity