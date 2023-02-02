Russell Moore Featured in ACU Webinar

Russell Moore, editor of Christianity Today magazine, will be featured in a webinar titled “The Future of Denominations: Where Do We Go From Here?” on Monday, Feb. 13.

The webinar, set for 1 p.m. Feb. 13, is hosted by ACU’s Baptist Studies Center and the Siburt Institute for Church Ministry. The webinar is free and open to the public. Click here to register.

Russell Moore

Moore was chair of he Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention from 2013 to 2021 before his well-publicized split from the denomination.

In 2017, Moore was named to Politico Magazine’s list of top 50 influence-makers in Washington and has been profiled by publications including The Washington Post and The New Yorker.

A description of the webinar provided by ACU’s Baptist Studies Center follows:

“In this conversation, we will talk about (Moore’s) own denominational journey and commitments, as well as what he sees on the horizon regarding the future of denominational life in the United States.”