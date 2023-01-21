LeMasters Presents Program on Orthodoxy

Philip LeMasters, pastor St. Luke Orthodox Church, will present the program at the monthly meeting of the Abilene Association of Congregations.

The program begins with lunch at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 525 Beech St. A $3 donation is requested for lunch. LeMasters’presentation will begin at noon. The public is invited to the meeting.

The following program note is from David Romanik, AAC president and rector of the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest.

Philip LeMasters

“The Orthodox Christian faith has historically been associated with believers from the Middle East, Greece, Russia, and Eastern Europe. Over the past several decades in this country, however, it has evolved from an ethnically rooted tradition to one that encompasses a variety of cultures. What is it that draws people to this experience of Church that can feel so foreign in places like Abilene, Texas? Regardless of one’s church affiliation, believers of every tradition can learn something from Orthodoxy’s perspective on the world. Join Fr. Phil LeMasters, professor of religion at McMurry University and priest at St. Luke’s Orthodox Christian Church, as he leads us in an exploration of this rich and fascinating tradition.”